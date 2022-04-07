Gibraltar futsal beaten 5-0 by Montenegro

Gibraltar faced a second defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2024 preliminary round qualifier group matches this time at the hands of Montenegro.

A 5-0 defeat added to the 8-0 defeat faced on Wednesday at the hands of Germany with Gibraltar now left to face only San Marino to complete their campaign.

A defensive posture in the first half saw Gibraltar rarely make an attempt at goal as Montenegro piled on the pressure.

After just five minutes Montenegro scored their first goal. The ball bouncing in front of the keeper before it squeezed past him at the near post.

The Gibraltar keeper was to produce several key saves and blocks in the first half which maintained the score line down.

A well worked through ball to an unmarked advanced player provided Montenegro with their second goal. Gibraltar’s keeper, though coming out to try and block the way to goal unable to do much to stop the goal.

Gibraltar started the second half with a more offensive mindset their first attempt at goal coming within minutes.

This was not to prevent Montenegro from piling on the pressure as they sought their third goal.

Gibraltar were lucky not to concede soon after with a shot bouncing off the bottom of the crossbar before bouncing out from immediately in front of the goal line.

A back heel flick in front of the goal produced Montenegro’s third goal. The fourth goal coming after a mistake saw the Gibraltar keeper colliding with one of his defenders close to the halfway line as they both tried to clear a quick break. Montenegro left with a simple tap in.

They were to extend their lead to five with just a minute left on the clock leaving Gibraltar with just San Marino to look forward to to both try and score their first goal and attempt to grab points.