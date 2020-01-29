Gibraltar futsal gave Switzerland a scare
Gibraltar futsal gave a good account of themselves in their fist match of the preliminary group A Futsal Euro qualifiers against Switzerland. Although they faced a final 3-1 defeat, the team provided further evidence that they could compete at this level. An exhausting trip to Bosnia which had started on Sunday and seen flight delays...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here