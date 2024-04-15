GIbraltar Futsal in important win against Scotland - Match Report

Gibraltar faced Scotland in their final match of the UEFA Futsal Euros 2026 preliminary round group qualifiers. After two defeats at the hands of Switzerland and Malta, they set off on the offensive from the start. Scotland had also lost both their first games but held the third place in the league with a better goal difference. The winners of this match would secure the third position.

Gibraltar had a couple of early chances in the first minutes, prompting an immediate response from Scotland, who attempted shots on goal but saw their efforts well blocked. El Andaloussi had a shot blocked by the Scottish keeper just three minutes into the game after breaking free from his markers.

Gibraltar finally found the net in the competition as Alan Parker capitalized on a rebound from a Ramirez shot, which was blocked after Pitaluga had broken free down the right, slicing Scotland's defense open. This marked Gibraltar's first goal in the group, putting them in a favorable position in a match they needed to win to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Scotland arrived at this final match having lost 4-1 against Malta and 3-1 against Switzerland. In contrast, Gibraltar had conceded 15 goals without scoring in their previous two matches. However, their match against Scotland showcased a total contrast in Gibraltar's approach, with them displaying both physicality and offensive spirit. Scotland's early attempts to put pressure on Gibraltar were met with a fired-up side, where even the slightest errors were reprimanded by teammates.

Gibraltar players were willing to put their bodies on the line, with at least three occasions before the midway point of the first half where players threw themselves in front of shots to block them. This increased Scotland's frustrations as they saw their opportunities wasted.

It was noteworthy that the match was officiated by a female referee, a rare occurrence for Gibraltar.

Gibraltar's 18-year-old keeper Mifsud, starting once again, made a good save with seven minutes still to play in the first half, tipping a shot over the bar as it thundered towards goal. A timeout called by Prietto momentarily paused Scotland’s pressure, allowing Gibraltar to regroup.

As the match progressed, Gibraltar settled into a defensive posture, maintaining their lead as Scotland piled on the pressure. Resolute defending frustrated Scotland, who had yet to test Mifsud, although Gibraltar couldn't relax their guard as Scotland remained capable of turning the match given the opportunity.

Scotland's decision to play with a fly goalkeeper added pressure on Gibraltar, but they defended well against Scotland's attempts. Gibraltar maintained possession and forced Scotland into their half, preventing them from introducing the fly goalkeeper for a short while.

Gibraltar's Tyson Ruiz scored a freekick in the third minute of the second half, hammering it into the top corner to give Gibraltar a three-goal lead. With a comfortable cushion, Gibraltar protected their lead resolutely, frustrating Scotland's attempts to mount a comeback.

Scotland eventually broke through with a header at the far post from a corner, but Gibraltar remained firm in defense. The match saw tension rise, resulting in bookings for players and coaches from both teams.

Gibraltar secured their victory with a fourth goal scored by Tyson Ruiz, ensuring they finished third in the group with three points after a 4-1 win against Scotland. This result equaled Malta’s success against Scotland and surpassed Switzerland's performance.