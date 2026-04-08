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Wed 8th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar futsal start World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo this Thursday

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2026

The Gibraltar futsal squad will be playing in the Futsal World Cup European qualifiers this weekend.
They team, which travelled to Montenegro earlier this week, will be playing at the Sportski Centar, Igalo. The sports hall approved by UEFA, is part of a sports complex which also includes indoor pools, outdoor pools, football fields, tennis courts and the universal games hall catering for futsal, volleyball, basketball and other indoor events.
Gibraltar will be starting their qualifiers facing Kosovo first this Thursday, 9th April.
They will then play hosts Montenegro on Friday before they complete their campaign against Austria on Sunday, April 12.
A sixteen-man squad was named prior to their departure.

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