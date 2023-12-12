Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar futsal take on Malta

By Stephen Ignacio
12th December 2023

The men’s Futsal premier league took a break this weekend as the national suqad headed to Malta for their double header against Malta.
The squad announced last Friday will be playing two International Friendlies at the Skola Nazzionali Tal Sport against hosts Malta.
Among those called up are Ewan Smith, Kaydan Gylnn, Sean Perera and Jesse Figueras, all four having been part of Jamie Bosio’s Under 19 squad last year during the U19 Euro Qualifier froup matches.
The emergence of younger talents in futsal continues to see the sport progressing with more competition for places within the national squad, something which in the past had raised some concerns.
A competitive domestic league in which the top five teams are closely competing for the title, alongside the introduction of more development of players at a younger age has seen some of the growing talents starting to make their presence known and pushing for selection.
Gibraltar will face a Malta side that comes from playing in a domestic league which has eleven teams playing in the Enemed Futsal League. Malta’s futsal also includes youth leagues with an Under 19 and Under 16 category, as well as a season-long women’s league all of which are widely publicised through their social media providing the sport with greater exposure as it develops into the future.
Their club teams also playing in the Main Round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League this season.

