Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Futsal U19 set the standards by winning Malta Cup ahead of senior internationals next month

By Stephen Ignacio
15th March 2024

The Gibraltar Futsal U19 squad have this week set the standards in Malta after coming away with three wins out of three in the Malta Cup. Following their victories against hosts Malta by 5-3 and 4-1 respectively, they were to become the Malta Cup champions by beating San Marino U19 with a 2-0 victory.
This one of the first international friendly tournaments the squad has played comes just weeks ahead of the senior teams participation in the Euro qualifier preliminary round which will see Gibraltar also play against Malta.
The Gibraltar U19s set the tone from the start of the tournament with some confident displays which they were to carry through into the final match.
Although a narrow win against San Marino, the team were able to walk away from the match with a clean sheet. Notably reducing the number of goals conceded in every match as they went through the tournament.
The Under 19s are seen as part of a growing development programme futsal has set out on in which youth players are being developed as part of the pathway towards senior international level futsal. The latest feat in Malta providing a boost for the sport as it continues to develop.

