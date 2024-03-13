Gibraltar Futsal U19s beat Malta U19 in first match

Gibraltar Under 19 started their two friendly matches in Malta against the hosts with a hard fought 5-3 victory.

The team, lead by head coach Jamie Bosio have prepared for this match as they now enter into a new transitional stage in which youth futsal is looking towards making its mark in the international stage too.

Gibraltar was to take the early lead. Kicking off with a back pass, which was send immediately to the frontline, a quick turn to leave the defender behind saw Gibraltar strike to goal for the first goal. The first attempt ending in the first goal from Gibraltar’s number 9.

It was a feisty match, where neither team pull away from the physical challenges. Some strong defensive work and high pressure saw Gibraltar double their lead with thirteen minutes of the first half to play.

After a good stop from the Gibraltar keeper, they soon turned defence to attack with a well distributed ball wide which allowed the Number 6 clear to slot the ball past the keeper for the 2-0.

Malta, who had pressed on Gibraltar were to pull one back just moment after Malta’s keeper had blocked well to stop Gibraltar from grabbing a third.

Malta had piled the pressure after producing one stop from Gibraltar’s keeper. However, with seven minutes left of the half some good short passing through the middle sliced through Gibraltar’s defensive formation to see the ball tapped past the keeper.

Gibraltar responded with a third goal before the ned of the first half. At a time when Malta had rotated players and rolled on four outfield players a quick counter with the ball again put through the middle saw Gibraltar beating the Maltese defence 3-1 to come up with their third goal.

The first half was to finish with Gibraltar leading at the National Sports School in what had been called the Under 18 Futsal Malta Cup.

Malta was to strike first in the second half as they tried to get back into the match. The hosts putting on a strong showing pressing high. This was to bare some fruit as they pushed Gibraltar back and intercepted to quickly regain control of the ball and grab their second.

It was an intense encounter as Malta tried to grab an equaliser but found Gibraltar just as energetically trying to regain their two-goal lead.

Faster in pulling players forward Gibraltar once again split Malta’s defensive lines with a good interception which allowed for a two on one before the ball was struck past the keeper for Gibraltar’s fourth.

With still ten minutes to play of the second half Gibraltar struck a further blow to the hosts hopes of coming back, the match very much with physicality in the game saw Gibraltar earn a freekick which was side passed and struck hard through defence and between keeper, post and defender for Gibraltar’s fifth.

With Gibraltar on five fouls, Malta grabbed a penalty with three minutes left of the match to grab their third goal.

The match was to end with Gibraltar Under 19s grabbing an important 3-5 victory.

Gibraltar faces Malta later today for a second time.