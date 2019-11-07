Gibraltar futsal will Face Bosnia, Switzerland and Cyprus
The draw for the UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 Qualifiers took place today Thursday. The draw saw Gibraltar find out which teams they will be playing against in the group stages during a draw held in Nyon. The draw heralds a new era in which UEFA hopes to rebrand futsal enabling ‘futsal to become more visible...
