Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Futsal’s next international to be played at Europa Sports

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2022

Gibraltar Futsal is scheduled to play against Sweden on October 9th and 10th in an international friendly at the Europa Sports Park sports hall, according to the latest facilities allocations information release. The match, which has yet not been officially announced by the associations, has been listed as one of the feature events which will...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Unforgettable experience’ for two Gibraltarians at Queen’s state funeral

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

McGrail inquiry hears allegations of Govt ‘misconduct and corruption’, strongly denied

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eric Rowbottom’s big challenge that should get us to listen

20th September 2022

Sports
Netball tots add a new dimension to Gibraltar netball’s future

20th September 2022

Sports
Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games Are Back, at Lathbury facilities

20th September 2022

Sports
Ribas announces relatively unchanged squad for Nations League

20th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022