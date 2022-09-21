Gibraltar Futsal’s next international to be played at Europa Sports
Gibraltar Futsal is scheduled to play against Sweden on October 9th and 10th in an international friendly at the Europa Sports Park sports hall, according to the latest facilities allocations information release. The match, which has yet not been officially announced by the associations, has been listed as one of the feature events which will...
