Gibraltar get three more wins in EBA Nations Cup
The Gibraltar Pool Association team playing at the EBA Nations Cup 2019 in Cyprus have earned three good wins against tough opponents today. They were close to a fourth losing by the narrowest of margins against Ireland. Belgium Mens A 10 - 15 Gibraltar Mens Cyprus Ladies A 6 - 19 Gibraltar Ladies Wales LD...
