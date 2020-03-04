Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar gets San Marino and Liechtenstien

By Stephen Ignacio
4th March 2020

Gibraltar will be playing just the four matches in the Nations League this Autumn, but it could be the best chance it will have for promotion into League C. Although playing in what is considered as the most difficult of the two groups Gibraltar will face for the first time San Marino. A team who...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar for Yes holds rally

Sat 29th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Buccaneers secure title

4th March 2020

Sports
Martial Arts - Getting a Dan

4th March 2020

Sports
Robba will add further four years as UEFA Disciplinary and Ethics Inspector

3rd March 2020

Sports
Ochello gathers his under 21s for internationals this month

2nd March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020