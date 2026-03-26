Gibraltar gifts Latvia first leg with penalty

Gibraltar 0-1 Latvia

With still an hour and a half before kick-off, music was already ringing around Europa Point as small pockets of fans gathered. Close to 150–200 Latvian fans were directed to the northern gates of the Europa Sports Stadium, while along the southern end parents arrived with their youngsters kitted out in red and white. Slowly, they filtered towards the southern gates. As Gibraltar’s national team stepped onto the field, the crowds were already gathering and finding their seats.

It was a new-look Gibraltar side. Scott Wiseman gambled with a formation few had seen come together. A young team, with pace throughout, provided optimism that Gibraltar would set out to try and win the first leg. Wearing the captain’s armband was 28-year-old Graeme Torrilla, with Daniel Bent—both the oldest in the starting eleven and the most capped—alongside him.

With over 2,000 tickets sold, Gibraltar played in front of a home crowd that had turned up for the occasion, leaving little doubt about the support the national team enjoys within the community. The fans were present for what was Gibraltar’s most important fixture of the season, highlighting the importance of protecting the UEFA licence that allows matches to be played on the Rock instead of in Portugal—something that could have been at risk had the pitch markings issue been more prominent on the day.

With the weekend fiasco behind them, it was time to show how Gibraltar football could bring high-level action to the Rock—crowds, atmosphere, and all.

“Donde yo nací” flags flew and drums beat as the final 45 minutes before kick-off ticked down and the stadium slowly filled. As the teams came out, the more than 200-strong Latvian support made its presence felt with large flags and a constant rumble.

As Nathan Payas sang the national anthem, that rumble grew. North against south, the stands roared, signalling the start of the play-offs.

Gibraltar started by facing their own crowd, initially lining up before swapping sides and heading towards their home support to applaud.

Gibraltar looked to control the pace, playing at their rhythm rather than allowing Latvia to press, as they attempted to do in the opening minutes.

Within five minutes, Bartolo stole possession, forcing a foul and earning the first yellow card as he threatened to run through on goal. The resulting free-kick was well defended by Latvia, who cleared their lines and pushed Gibraltar back.

With searching balls over the defence, Gibraltar pressed Latvia back, with much of the play developing down the right wing.

After ten minutes, Latvia were awarded a cheaply conceded free-kick on the edge of the box. Dayle Coleing palmed the effort onto the bar and out for a corner as it dipped towards the top corner.

On 14 minutes, Bartolo delivered a low-driven cross that found Scanlon, whose effort was blocked.

Keeping three players up front, Gibraltar stretched Latvia and prevented them from committing numbers forward, keeping them largely confined to their own half for much of the first 20 minutes.

It was a balanced contest, underlining Gibraltar’s progress.

Latvia, however, showed their threat around the 20-minute mark, when an offside move still resulted in a chance that drifted just wide of the far post with Coleing beaten.

Runs from Scanlon and Pozo followed, but the final ball was missing as Gibraltar forced Latvia deep.

Coleing again showed his quality on 23 minutes, making a close-range stop, although the play was later ruled offside.

As the match approached the half-hour mark, Gibraltar had yet to see deeper involvement from key players like Scanlon, with much of the play going through Bartolo.

Pozo floated a ball into the area, but Latvia’s height proved decisive.

A well-timed through ball from Torrilla then released Bartolo, who took on the Latvian defence and forced them to dig deep.

Latvia responded strongly, and for the first time Gibraltar were left without an outlet up front as they dropped deep, allowing Latvia to attack in numbers. A header drifting wide allowed Gibraltar to reset.

Latvia began to assert more control in possession, with the final 15 minutes of the half seeing Gibraltar sink deeper.

Scanlon produced a moment of magic on 36 minutes, controlling brilliantly, feinting past his marker and winning a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Pozo’s low free-kick attempted to sneak through a gap in the wall, taking a deflection that sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, only to bounce inches wide of the post to the crowd’s collective groan.

Gibraltar again dropped deep but regained possession as Latvia struggled to create clear openings.

Bartolo fired wide in the 44th minute.

The first half ended goalless, with the second beginning much the same way.

Latvia pushed forward, gaining ground and forcing Gibraltar back.

Gibraltar, however, looked to break quickly, with Ronan and De Barr both threatening in the opening five minutes of the half.

De Barr showed good skill on 53 minutes but saw his effort blocked.

Gibraltar regrouped into a shape that forced Latvia through the middle third, limiting their ability to push numbers forward. With Bartolo and De Barr wide, and Ronan, Scanlon or Pozo central, Gibraltar continued to stretch the Latvian lines.

After an hour, Gibraltar had shown a willingness to play on the front foot, keeping attacking options open rather than relying solely on a long-ball approach.

Although chances were limited, there had been more attacking intent than in previous matches.

Latvia’s first real attempt of the second half came on 60 minutes, highlighting Gibraltar’s defensive organisation.

Moments later, however, a naïve mistake by Daniel Bent conceded a penalty. Coleing guessed correctly but could only get close as the ball found the net.

Gibraltar attempted an immediate response, but Latvia, now with confidence, slowed the game down to their liking.

The visitors began to impose themselves physically, forcing Gibraltar to defend deep.

On 68 minutes, Latvia saw another effort flash across goal.

Ronan and De Barr were replaced by Mauro and Emrani as Gibraltar looked for fresh energy.

Latvia continued to apply pressure, pinning Gibraltar back for spells.

On 76 minutes, Wiseman made further changes, with Lopes coming off for Perera, and Borge replacing Bartolo.

The changes had limited impact, with Latvia controlling the tempo and pushing Gibraltar towards a stalemate as the final ten minutes approached.

Bilal Douah came on for Pozo in the closing stages, underlining Wiseman’s trust in emerging talent.

While the substitutions did not significantly boost Gibraltar’s attacking threat, they maintained consistency across the squad, ensuring a disciplined performance throughout the 90 minutes—far removed from previous late collapses.

In the 90th minute, a free-kick from Mauro caused problems, with Bilal challenging the goalkeeper and forcing a difficult save that saw the ball cross the line. However, the referee ruled that Bilal had fouled the keeper.

Emrani, Bilal and Scanlon combined well with Mauro as Gibraltar found a late surge, pushing Latvia back in search of an equaliser.

It was not to be, however, as Latvia held on to take a narrow advantage into next week’s second leg.