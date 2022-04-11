Gibraltar grabs historic three points in FIFA Futsal World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers
Gibraltar 2-1 San Marino The Gibraltar futsal squad that travelled to Hamburg for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers had set themselves a target. As captain Andrew Lopez was to highlight prior to his departure from Gibraltar, the team were expecting to at least try and get some points from their qualifier group...
