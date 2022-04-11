Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar grabs historic three points in FIFA Futsal World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers

Pic Courtesy Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
10th April 2022

Gibraltar 2-1 San Marino The Gibraltar futsal squad that travelled to Hamburg for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers had set themselves a target. As captain Andrew Lopez was to highlight prior to his departure from Gibraltar, the team were expecting to at least try and get some points from their qualifier group...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Residential building proposed in place of Devil’s Tower Road warehouses

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Panorama editor Joe Garcia dies at 84

Sun 10th Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Big start for GPL

8th April 2022

Sports
Europe Netball elite coaches in Gibraltar

8th April 2022

Sports
Cricket internationals

8th April 2022

Sports
Table tennis celebrated its day

8th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022