Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar has tough weekend but grabs win against Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Gibraltar cricket headed to Portugal to compete in T10/ T20 International Tournament where they were to come away with one win against hosts Portugal.
The three team T10 International tournament saw Gibraltar play a total six T10 matches against Netherlands and Portugal on April 8th and 9th with a bi-lateral T20 series Vs Portugal on April 10th and 11th. The T10 tournament is live streamed to millions across the globe via the European Cricket Network YouTube channel and on satellite TV channels in Australia, USA, and Europe.
Gibraltar was captained by Avinsash Pai, who brought a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the team. Prior to their departure Gibraltar Cricket was also excited to announce that young talented cricketer Alex Sawyer had been called up to the Senior Team for the first time. “Alex’s exceptional bowling skills have been recognised by the Head Coach and he has been given the opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level.”
It was however, Louis Bruce who once again hit the headlines claiming player of the match against Portugal with a strike rate of 224.1, completing 7 fours and 4 sixes.

The Gibraltar Squad consisted of:-

SAMARTH BODHA
LOUIS BRUCE
JAMES FITZGERALD
JULIAN FREYONE
JACK HORROCKS
IAIN LATIN
KABIR MIRPURI
KENROY NESTOR
AVINASH PAI (c)
PHILIP RAIKES
ANDREW REYES
ALEX SAWYER
ZACHARY SIMPSON
KAYRON STAGNO (wk)

The weekend was to see Gibraltar start off with a defeat against Portugal by 73 runs. This was followed by a second defeat this time at the hands of the Netherlands by 96 runs.
Gibraltar was, however, to celebrate on their first day with their third match of the day seeing them beat Portugal by 9 runs.
Three defeats were to follow on the second day with the Netherlands beating Gibraltar by 57 runs and later by five wickets. Portugal also winning by ten wickets.
Prior to their departure Gibraltar Cricket prepared welcoming the Royal Navy for a 3-day cricket training camp during the past weeks week, including a friendly outing vs a select Gibraltar cricket club XI.
The friendly ended in defeat but described as having provided “positives gained from the game, and a memorable knock from captain Avinash Pai ensured the game remained entertaining throughout.”
Earlier the Gibraltar Women’s national team also got involved in a friendly with a selected mix of Royal Navy cricketers for an entertaining evening of cricket!
Ahead of the senior teams’ departure to Portugal Gibraltar cricket also announced it had agreed new kits sponsors with Ribbon Plc and The Eliott Hotel becoming the new sponsors for for Men’s International Team
Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, the President of Gibraltar Cricket, Mark Garratt explained, “We are delighted to welcome Ribbon Plc and The Elliot Hotel as our new kit sponsors. The support of these two local companies will enable us to provide our Men’s International Team with the best possible resources as they represent Gibraltar on the international stage. We are also thrilled to see young talent like Alex Sawyer coming through the ranks, and we wish him and the team the best of luck for the upcoming tournament.”
Mary Kinch, General manager of The Eliott Hotel added “The Eliott Hotel is very excited to be part of the Men’s International Cricket team’s journey and we wish them the best of success”.
Ashesh Jani co-founder and CEO of the financial services super app “Ribbon” (www.ribbonglobal.com) commented “We are proud to sponsor the Gibraltar Men’s International kit and be part of the Youth cricket program here in Gibraltar and wish the team every success in the upcoming games.

