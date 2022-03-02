Gibraltar hauliers grapple with post-Brexit bureaucracy
Changes to rules in Spain affecting local transport companies came into effect on Tuesday, with Gibraltar-registered commercial vehicles driven by British citizens being turned back at the border by Spanish authorities. Drivers of Gibraltar-registered commercial vehicles at the border were informed they need to register in Spain, or in a Member State of the European...
