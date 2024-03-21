Gibraltar head to Lithuania a goal behind in relegation Play-offs

Gibraltar 0-1 Lithuania

Gibraltar’s head coach was not to be daunted by the critics against his reliance on defensive formations, lining out with six known defenders in the first eleven against Lithuania. The first leg of the Nations League C relegations playoff was akin to a cup final for Gibraltar. The winner of the two legs would be staying in the division, whilst the losers would drop into league D. Neither side, both having been promoted from League D, wished to see this happen.

El Faro became Gibraltar’s home once again while the Victoria Stadium continued under development plans and limited use for international competitions. This meant that once again Gibraltar faced a crucial home match away from home with a small crowd. The first eleven selected by Julio Ribas included youngster Hartman, getting a further chance within Gibraltar’s formation. Ronan and Lope also returned to the squad. On the bench, youngsters Scanlon, Bartolo, Mauro, Carrington, and Jessop waited.

It was a tense start from kickoff with both sides making a nervy first-minute start before Lithuania started to roll the ball about with some short possession passing, while Gibraltar settled into their defensive lines. Unlike Gibraltar, Lithuanian players came from across different leagues across Europe, with only a handful actually playing within their own league, which had resumed just four weeks prior.

Gibraltar had an early moment of pressure on Lithuania with a free kick floated to Britto, who won the ball before Lithuania’s defense tried to clear, only for Gibraltar to try and keep pressure going. However, losing possession, Gibraltar was fortunate not to be punished after a mistake in a back pass nearly allowed Lithuania through. Regaining possession, Gibraltar were able to have a few moments of possession within the first ten minutes as they settled into the match.

With seven minutes played, De Barr’s presence forced a yellow card upon a Lithuanian defender as he pulled the Gibraltar player down to the ground as he threatened to break away free. Gibraltar managed to grab a corner from Jacks Sergeant’s throw-in. Walker’s subsequent corner after a clearance to the near post was easily cleared, but Gibraltar showed they were more than willing to advance their lines.

The play went to the other end, with Coleing momentarily forced to readjust to block after an awkward bounce on the long grass. De Barr was once again in the wars, treated for a head injury after a collision as he continued to be the target for defenders. In the twelfth minute, Walker failed to find the net after De Barr intercepted a short pass from the Lithuanian keeper to his defender. Walker’s final shot did not gather enough pace to trouble the keeper.

Once again, play went to the other end, with Gibraltar forced to defend deep and block for a corner. Lithuania was unable to make much of it as the ball went long past everyone. It was end-to-end with Gibraltar claiming for a foul at the edge of the box at the other end. A second challenge saw Gibraltar finally earn a free kick and a second defender getting a yellow card after just sixteen minutes of play. However, the free kick did not find Gibraltar forwards.

Although Lithuania held better possession after twenty minutes, Gibraltar had produced more opportunities for goals than their opponents. Coleing had seen little of the ball. De Barr created a chance with a quick run down the flank and earning a corner. However, this was squandered. Gibraltar was dealt a blow on the 27th minute when Coleing, forced to come out of his penalty area, brought down Cerynch. The Gibraltar keeper received a straight red card. Bradley Banda came on for Ronan, his first challenge being to face a dangerous free kick by the edge of the box. Banda made a good stop in his first intervention, settling the immediate nerves for Gibraltar after going down to ten men so early in the match.

The match saw further cards, with Paulauskas receiving a yellow card as Lithuania’s tally continued to increase. Gibraltar were forced to try and regroup after their formation was altered, with Lithuania gaining ground offensively as they put pressure on the defence. Gibraltar struggled to come out from their half as they approached the final minutes of the first half. Lithuania saw a chance go wide in the final seconds of the first half, with unmarked Cernych powering it wide at the far post when it looked certain he would score. Although with ten men, Gibraltar protected the deadlock as they looked to regroup at halftime.

Both teams were out early, having to wait for the officials who were guided by tightly followed schedules. Lithuania were on the front foot early with an attempt at goal going wide. Within minutes, Kucys, who had just come on, headed just over the bar. Banda was again in action as he blocked at the near post from a low driven ball from Černych. It was not until five minutes into the second half that Britto beat his marker to the ball and ran deep into Lithuania’s half. His back pass unfortunately fell short from reaching De Barr, although already disallowed by a delayed whistle against Britto.

While Lithuania still had possession, Gibraltar’s disciplined formation forced Lithuania into errors in their wide distribution. This provided Gibraltar with some confidence as they tried to play out when in possession. With Gibraltar’s defence packing the penalty area during a corner, Gineitis was forced to try a shot from distance on the 55th minute as Lithuania struggled to find a clearer route to Banda’s goal. Gineitis had another attempt, again from distance just a couple of minutes later, his shot bouncing off the crossbar for a goal kick.

As Gibraltar started to tire after an hour of play, half of which had been with ten men, Lithuania found their way into the right flank with substitute Kucys rising above defenders to direct the ball into goal as the visitors took the lead. A confident Lithuania saw another Lithuanian header go just wide before Gibraltar were able to slow the pace down and settle back, closing down gaps.

Sergeant’s long throw-in once again put pressure on Lithuania in the 66th minute, forcing a corner. Walker’s corner kick, sped more by a strong gust, was met by Roy Chipolina, who was unable to direct it down to goal although beating defenders to the ball. Gibraltar were fortunate not to concede after a 69th-minute strike from Černych hit the woodwork, rebounding onto Banda’s head as he fell. The ball luckily went for a corner.

De Barr’s continued work rate forced another foul upon him, with Girdvainis receiving a second yellow. The player numbers now leveled out as both teams were down to ten men. Walker’s delivery from a corner saw Annesely header at the far post, forcing the keeper to top the ball over the bar. Ribas made two substitutions with Ruiz and Scalon coming in for Walker and Britto. Gibraltar now saw more offensive play with Roy Chipolina again having a chance from a header. Scalon, debuting in both the senior squad and presently playing for Manchester United’s U18, and Ruiz, also new to the squad, provided fresh legs as Gibraltar searched for the equaliser. Both players integrating seamlessly into the team.

A soft snap shot from De Barr, although easily parried by the keeper, signaled how Gibraltar was now looking to make a comeback as Lithuania’s superiority in numbers had been cancelled out. The match saw a tense final quarter of an hour with action at both ends. Having held Lithuania for the most part of the match with just ten men, Gibraltar maintained their composure into the final part of the game, closing down gaps and chances at goal. Simultaneously, when in possession, they were able to advance their lines, putting pressure on Lithuania. Ribas made further changes with another youngster, De Haro, coming into the fore in the latter minutes.

Tired legs were showing as Ribas called on his players to put in a last effort when the sign for five minutes of injury time went up. Gibraltar searched for the equaliser, but Lithuania used their possession to slow down the pace to Gibraltar’s frustration.

Ruiz took Sergeant’s role with a long throw into the penalty area, which put pressure on Lithuania’s defence in the final action of the match. Gibraltar, however, was unable to find the net, although they had done well to try and make a comeback into the game after playing with ten men for a crucial part of the match.

Gibraltar now heads to Lithuania for the second leg, knowing they will have to score away from home to swing the tie around. Lithuania is under the spotlight after not being able to capitalize on their initial superiority on the field and later having to tighten when Gibraltar were level in player numbers and started to find more ground offensively.