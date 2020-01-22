Gibraltar heads to futsal Euro qualifiers
The Gibraltar FA have today announced the Gibraltar Futsal Squad for this month's @UEFAFutsal Euro Qualifiers. Gibraltar are in Group A which takes place in Bosnia & Herzegovina. The teams will be heading to the group qualifiers with some confidence after their 4-3 win in Northern Ireland bouncing back from a heavy defeat just 48hrs...
