Gibraltar Health Authority launches 2025 Covid vaccination campaign

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin its 2025 Covid vaccination campaign on Monday, October 13.

The vaccine will be available to the following groups:

Individuals aged 50 and over

Individuals with long-term health conditions, or those who care for someone with such conditions

Pregnant women

Healthcare and care workers

Residents in long-term care facilities, including the Elderly Residential Services

Vaccinations will be offered by appointment only. Appointments can be booked by calling 200 66966 from October 13.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Covid is still with us all year round and it becomes increasingly active around this time of year. This is why we are calling on everyone that is eligible to have their vaccines, as it is an important step to protect yourselves and those around you.

“We are offering these vaccines until the end of November, in order to catch the main time frame for the spread of the virus.”