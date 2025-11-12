Gibraltar Heritage Journal Volume 31 set to launch with evening seminar

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the launch of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal, Volume 31. To mark the publication, the Trust will host an evening seminar on Wednesday December 3 at the Gibraltar Garrison Library, featuring a selection of contributors to this year’s edition.

This year’s journal introduces a number of new contributors and a new ‘Burning Questions’ section within the Notes and Queries feature.

“Readers can expect articles on the following: a tale from 1888, Calamity at Jardín de Glynn which explores a devastating event in the Old Town. Following this, we welcome an article from Deputy Chief Minister, Hon. Dr. Joseph Garcia on the 75th Anniversary of Gibraltar’s First Constitution, Gibraltar’s Quiet Revolution of 1950. The next article, by new contributor, Carmen Gomez, explores the musical career and life of her late brother William Gomez: The International ‘Virtuoso’ From Gibraltar,” said a statement from the Trust.

“The next piece, written by our Editor Richard Garcia, portrays Non-British Wartime Postcards of Gibraltar; before diving into the last article of the series St. Michael’s Cave Part III, 20th Century to the Present Day, written by Manolo Galliano.”

“A new subject takes us back to the 19th century in The Empire Clamps Down – Changes to the Mediterranean Pass System in Gibraltar in 1825 and 1826 and its Recessionary Effect, by new contributor Alex Ellul.”

“We then jump forward to WWII in Wartime Service in Gibraltar 1943-45: 1st Hertfordshire Regiment and 31st Battalion The Suffolk Regiment, by Peter Ferrary, and following this, explore the effects of Colonial Educational Policies in Gibraltar and their Impact on Language and Culture, written by Government Archaeologist and first time contributor, Dominic Lopez."

The Notes and Queries section includes a short piece by Dr Sam Benady on The Marriage of Alexander Baynes and Margaret Macleod, and The King’s Chapel George VI Memorial Window, Gibraltar, written by first time contributor Mark Scott.

Answers are also provided to questions on Sedan Porches in Gibraltar and slavery on the Rock. The journal closes with an obituary to Professor Larry Sawchuk, a long-time contributor and friend of the publication.

Tickets for the event are available from buytickets.gi.

Copies of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal are available from The Main Guard Bookshop in John Mackintosh Square and online at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi. Members of the Trust can subscribe to the journal through their membership account.

Anyone interested in contributing to future editions is invited to email exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.