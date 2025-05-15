Gibraltar Heritage Trust calls for long-term vision to safeguard Old Town

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has called for a comprehensive long-term vision to address the decline of Gibraltar’s Old Town, describing the area as a “living monument” and “the heart of Gibraltar’s identity, character, and cultural narrative”.

In a statement issued following recent comments by Action for Housing, the Trust said it welcomed the renewed attention on the Old Town and highlighted its historic and cultural importance.

The Trust noted that many properties in the area are in an unacceptable state of disrepair, a situation compounded by protected tenancies, under-investment, and piecemeal renovation. It warned that as residents move to new government housing, the future of the Old Town “hangs in the balance”.

While acknowledging ongoing work in the area, including a review of planning policies as part of the new Development Plan, the Trust stressed that progress towards a masterplan has often been hindered by longstanding challenges such as inadequate infrastructure investment and historical tenancy issues.

The Trust said the future of the Old Town should be guided by a clear and sustainable vision that balances housing needs with heritage preservation. It called for clear planning and environmental policies to support responsible redevelopment. Incentives such as grants, technical guidance, and public-private partnerships to encourage restoration. Sympathetic renovation strategies that respect the area’s architectural and historical value. Public realm improvements to enhance accessibility and appeal and support for the local community to prevent displacement.

The Trust pointed to the Government’s stated commitment to heritage through its vision, Safeguarding our Past, Enriching our Future, and said that the Old Town has the potential to become a vibrant cultural and tourism destination offering high-quality living and authentic visitor experiences.

It added that heritage-led regeneration could serve as a model of urban renewal with people and culture at its core.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust said it would continue to work with the Government, stakeholders, residents, and the wider community to help safeguard and revitalise the Old Town for current and future generations.