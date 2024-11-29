Gibraltar Heritage Trust launches limited edition 1900s jigsaw puzzle

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched a limited-edition 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle depicting a detailed 1900s scene of Gibraltar Gas Works and Naval Hospital Road, with proceeds supporting the Trust and Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre.

The jigsaw was created by well-known artist and heritage restorer Gil Podesta, and offers a unique glimpse into the rich history of Gibraltar, brought to life through a combination of old photographs, postcards, and personal anecdotes, said a statement from GHT.

“This stunning 1000-piece puzzle captures the essence of early 20th-century Gibraltar, showcasing the Gibraltar Gas Company complex and the vibrant community that surrounded it,” said the statement.

“The image, carefully curated by Gil, reconstructs the landscape and activities of Naval Hospital Road with incredible detail.”

“From the iconic Rosia Bay, where HMS Victory once docked, to the daily life of residents and the gas company's workers, every piece tells a story.”

The statement added that the puzzle is more than just a visual feast and that it is also an educational journey.

“Each part of the puzzle has been annotated to provide historical context, making it a perfect gift for history enthusiasts, puzzle lovers, and anyone with a connection to Gibraltar,” said the statement.

The puzzle highlights several key historical features, including The Gibraltar Gas Company which was established in 1856. Military Heritage with glimpses of soldiers' lives, from their barracks to their laundry drying on rooftops. And, local characters and scenes such as vendors, odd-job men and women, and daily activities like goat herding and errands.

Each box comes with an insert describing the scene in detail, helping to enhance the experience of piecing together this historical tapestry.

“I am really pleased with how the puzzle has come together and hope people will enjoy the challenge,” said Mr Podesta.

“It was also important to me to be able to support the Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre which in turn supports so many of our community.”

Proceeds from the sale of the puzzle will go towards the work of the Trust and the also Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre.

Encourging collectors and fans of heritage the GHT statement said, “This jigsaw puzzle is a limited-edition release, making it a must-have for collectors and anyone who appreciates Gibraltar’s unique history.”

Puzzles are now on sale from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Gift and Bookshop in John Mackintosh Square and also online www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi