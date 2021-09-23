Gibraltar Hockey Association and Europa Ladies Hockey resolve their differences for cup match to be played
Both the Gibraltar Hockey Association and Europa FC Ladies Hockey have reached an agreement which will see the President XI match continue to be played alongside three other cup final matches on October 3rd. Following this week’s dispute over the scheduling of the match which led to Europa issuing a statement in which they said...
