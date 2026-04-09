Gibraltar hockey officials in international duty this Spring/Summer

It was the turn of hockey officials to rise to the challenge, with both Diana Soussi Avellano and Nathan Stagno named among the officials in the most recent Outdoor Men’s and Women’s European Hockey League list.

Neither are new to international events as officials, with Diana having recently acted in a technical delegate and officer’s role, and Nathan having umpired at the highest level in the game, as well as serving as an Umpire Manager at similar levels.

Their latest call-up for international duty was nevertheless praised by the Gibraltar Hockey Association, who this Wednesday posted on social media: “We represented at the highest level of European hockey, with two of our own taking on key roles as Judge and Umpire Manager at a top-tier EuroHockey competition.

“A fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication, experience, and professionalism within our community.”

The two local hockey officials, both still active players within their respective leagues, were among those listed for the Outdoor Men’s and Women’s EHL FINAL8 Men & FINAL12 Women held in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

Diana Soussi Avellano was among the judges for the competition, with Nathan Stagno one of the two Umpire Managers.

Gibraltar hockey’s involvement in an official capacity will not be limited to just these two appointments, with Brian Buckley, Zamara Espinosa and Sammy Howard also listed among officials for three events this Spring/Summer.

Sammy Howard will be one of the national umpires at the Outdoor Men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge II in Poland, with Brian Buckley also among the judges.

Zamara Espinosa will also be involved in the Outdoor Women’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I in Poland.

Both Sammy Howard and Zamara Espinosa will be in Finland for the Outdoor Men’s and Women’s EHCQ II.