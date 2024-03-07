Gibraltar Hockey pays tribute to Eric Abudarham’s contribution to European Hockey

Gibraltar Hockey this week paid tribute to Honorary Life President of the Gibraltar Hockey Association, Eric Abudarham, as he marked an end to 34 years contributing to Eurohockey.

Malcolm Head, present Chairperson of Gibraltar Hockey speaking on behalf of of the association said, “Eric Abudarham, the Honorary Life President of the Gibraltar Hockey Association, recently concluded his tenure as a Technical Delegate for EuroHockey, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over 45 years of dedicated service to Gibraltar Hockey and 34 years of invaluable contributions to EuroHockey in various capacities.

“His journey in international hockey officiating began in 1990 when he umpired his inaugural international match between Switzerland and Scotland, eventually earning his International badge in 1995.

“Transitioning from umpiring to adjudication, he assumed the role of EuroHockey Competitions Judge in 2000, officiating in prestigious events like the A Division Club Championship. In 2007, he ascended to the EuroHockey Technical Director (TD) list, overseeing tournaments ranging from the A Division under 18’s to the B Division Nations Championships, among others.

“Beyond his technical roles, Eric has served EuroHockey diligently, contributing as a member of the Competition’s Projects Committee in the capacity of Secretary, and lending his expertise to the Competition’s Clubs Committee and the Officials Committee as Secretary.

“Although officially retiring, Eric remains committed to EuroHockey, making himself available to the jury of appeals for EuroHockey competitions, a testament to his enduring dedication and passion for the sport.

“As Eric approaches his 69th birthday, he steps back from most EuroHockey involvements, apart from his continued service on the Jury of Appeals at EuroHockey Tournaments.

“The Gibraltar Hockey Association extends heartfelt gratitude to him for his unwavering commitment and remarkable contributions throughout the years.”