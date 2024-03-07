Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Hockey pays tribute to Eric Abudarham’s contribution to European Hockey

Gibraltar - 24th October 2015 - The President of the European Federation of Hockey Marijke Fleuren visited the Bayside Sports complex waterbased hockey pitches and training facilities accompanied by Eric Abudharam the president of the Gibraltar Hockey Association. The visit took place as Grammarians men played a friendly against San Fernando from Cadiz. Prior to the men's match Grammarians women played against San Fernando women, the latter coming out eventual winner by 3-2 scoreline. The visit by the EFH President comes as Gibraltar is due to host a major European women's hockey tournament in Spring 2016, the first major European hockey tournament of its kind to be hosted in Gibraltar.

By Stephen Ignacio
7th March 2024

Gibraltar Hockey this week paid tribute to Honorary Life President of the Gibraltar Hockey Association, Eric Abudarham, as he marked an end to 34 years contributing to Eurohockey.
Malcolm Head, present Chairperson of Gibraltar Hockey speaking on behalf of of the association said, “Eric Abudarham, the Honorary Life President of the Gibraltar Hockey Association, recently concluded his tenure as a Technical Delegate for EuroHockey, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over 45 years of dedicated service to Gibraltar Hockey and 34 years of invaluable contributions to EuroHockey in various capacities.
“His journey in international hockey officiating began in 1990 when he umpired his inaugural international match between Switzerland and Scotland, eventually earning his International badge in 1995.
“Transitioning from umpiring to adjudication, he assumed the role of EuroHockey Competitions Judge in 2000, officiating in prestigious events like the A Division Club Championship. In 2007, he ascended to the EuroHockey Technical Director (TD) list, overseeing tournaments ranging from the A Division under 18’s to the B Division Nations Championships, among others.
“Beyond his technical roles, Eric has served EuroHockey diligently, contributing as a member of the Competition’s Projects Committee in the capacity of Secretary, and lending his expertise to the Competition’s Clubs Committee and the Officials Committee as Secretary.
“Although officially retiring, Eric remains committed to EuroHockey, making himself available to the jury of appeals for EuroHockey competitions, a testament to his enduring dedication and passion for the sport.
“As Eric approaches his 69th birthday, he steps back from most EuroHockey involvements, apart from his continued service on the Jury of Appeals at EuroHockey Tournaments.
“The Gibraltar Hockey Association extends heartfelt gratitude to him for his unwavering commitment and remarkable contributions throughout the years.”

Most Read

Local News

GDP officers pass maritime exams

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Local News

RBSI manager ‘picked victims’ and used cash till as ‘personal money box’, court hears

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Local News

RGP Officer voted ‘Inspirational Female’

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U17s get off to great start with 58-14 victory over Israel U17

7th March 2024

Sports
The big day arrives for Gibraltar Netball Under 17s

7th March 2024

Sports
MTB riders were back in the Algarve competing

7th March 2024

Sports
St Joseph’s jump back to top of the league as second round nears final weeks

7th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024