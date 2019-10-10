Gibraltar hold Kosovo to narrowest of defeats

Gibraltar was to stun in Kosovo as they held the hosts to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Kosovo who had last month scored three goals against England during their 5-3 defeat had previously not lost in sixteen matches.

Gibraltar, with Moeulhi and Badr making their first eleven debuts held their composure well. Kosovo scored in the 68th minute after a goalless first half.

A final 1-0 victory for Kosovo, although adding to Gibraltar’s defeats since the Nations League, bodes well as they approach their next match against Georgia on Tuesday.

Full report in print issue next.