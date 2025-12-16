Gibraltar holds first conference on disability

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities by hosting Gibraltar’s first disability conference at the Sunborn Hotel’s ballroom.

The event was attended by government officials, disability advocates and persons with disabilities.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, opened the conference by setting out how Gibraltar is working towards the extension and ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. He said this is a lengthy process for all crown dependencies and territories, and noted that the UK has only extended the convention to Bermuda in the 15 years it has been part of it.

Mr Santos said he had instructed his team that sections 13 and 14 of the Disability Act must be unlocked within the lifetime of this parliament.

Work to unlock section 13 is under way through the National Disability Strategy. The Government of Gibraltar strand was launched in 2024 and its objectives are being met, while a private sector strand is due to be launched in 2026.

A working party made up of professionals from key areas and chaired by the Supported Needs and Disability Office has been formed to unlock section 14. Mr Santos said the legislation would be brought into force fairly and transparently, primarily for those who need it and in a way that ensures others understand their responsibilities. Persons with disabilities will be included in the consultation phase.

The conference was described as Gibraltar’s most accessible to date, with wheelchair accessibility, the option to sit at a table for those with upper limb impairments, a hearing loop, two British Sign Language interpreters standing beside the stage and, for the first time in Gibraltar, live subtitles.

Speak See, a device that enables live subtitles on a screen as the speaker is talking and is aimed at helping people with hearing impairments, concentration difficulties and non-native speakers, was launched at the conference. This technology will now be used at future events.

A new Supported Needs and Disability Passport was also launched, with further information on the initiative to be released separately.

Panel discussions covered disability language, universal design and accessibility in buildings and streets, and creating community for neurodivergent people.

Dr Lola Soler spoke about the Neurodevelopmental Pathway, while Julian Danino focused on hearing loss, which he described as the “silent disability”.

The keynote speaker, trauma and attachment specialist Alice Macleod from Tribe Associates UK, spoke about how neurodivergence affects attachment. Her address drew on work carried out earlier this year, which led to the development and publication of an information booklet for parents on this topic, available on www.disability.gov.gi/documents.

Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office delivered the annual report, saying Gibraltar is making progress in the implementation of key policies and practices. The report outlined the significant accomplishments this year and the work undertaken by the office.

Statistics presented at the conference showed that 457 families have accessed clinics with the Supported Needs and Disability Office since it opened its doors in September 2021.

The data on concessions showed 315 active Disability Information Cards, 284 active Radar Keys, 195 active Frontier Passes and 736 active Blue Badges. It was noted that these figures change on a daily basis as some concessions expire and others are granted.

The British Sign Language report for 2025 recorded 39 hours of in-person BSL for public events, complex medical appointments and meetings with several participants, and 8 hours of video interpreting for one-to-one appointments and meetings. Nine public announcements and press releases included BSL, bringing the total to 56 hours of British Sign Language provided throughout 2025.

Ms Victory said blanket approaches do not work because disability is a broad and diverse umbrella term that encompasses a wide spectrum of conditions, experiences and impacts. She said the office would continue to advocate, innovate and collaborate to create change.

Mr Santos said: “This conference served to update the community on the work done by the SNDO and collaborators for the rights for persons with disabilities, in law and in day-to-day life. I am extremely proud of my team who work to help and advise families and individuals daily. The Ministry of Equality will continue to raise awareness of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and promote their rights and well-being.”