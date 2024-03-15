Gibraltar hosted Anti-Match Fixing regional Workshops

The Gibraltar Football Association was to host a UEFA Anti-Matchfixing regional workshop at the Sunborn this week.

The workshops which saw Minister for Sports Leslie Bruzon and GFA Vice President Paul Lyons making opening speeches saw representatives from the Integrity Units of UEFA Associations such as England and Spain represented.

The Gibraltar FA’s Integrity and Disciplinary Officer, Lai Sun Liu was also present.

The workshops provided a platform for members to share experiences and knowledgeon how best to tackle matchfixing across the game.

It comes at a time in which Gibraltar has already seen a tightening of its own procedures after matchfixing and betting incidents which saw numerous players and coaches sanctioned. Some for periods between 3 to nine years.

Following the start of the whorkshops Lai Sun Liu in an interview with GBC indicated the importance of the face to face meetings the workshops provided as it would allow for a proper personal introduction to other integrity officers within UEFA, especially those in Spain and England where many of Gibraltar’s foreign players orginate from. He was also to indicate the importance of learning from similar sized associations such as Andorra and San Marino.