Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar hosts UK Overseas Territories antimicrobial resistance course

Dr Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health.

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

Gibraltar is hosting public health leaders from across the UK Overseas Territories this week for a UK Overseas Territories Antimicrobial Resistance Course, organised with the support of the UK Health Security Agency.

The course is bringing together public health leaders, clinicians and policy officials to strengthen collaboration on tackling antimicrobial resistance, with a programme focused on surveillance, infection prevention and control, antimicrobial stewardship and shared learning across small health systems.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria and other microorganisms evolve to resist the medicines used to treat infections, making common illnesses harder to treat and increasing the risk of severe disease, complications and death.

International collaboration and coordinated action are described as central to slowing the spread of resistance and protecting the effectiveness of existing treatments.

Gibraltar’s hosting of the course builds on work led by the Gibraltar Health Authority and the Director of Public Health, including the implementation of Gibraltar’s Antimicrobial Strategy and engagement with UK and international partners. The event also reflects Gibraltar’s role within the UK Overseas Territories public health network.

Delegates include representatives from multiple UK Overseas Territories, alongside UK public health experts, to enable the exchange of practical experience and approaches tailored to small and interconnected populations.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a slow burning global pandemic which is already causing real adverse impact on health across the world; Gibraltar is not immune to this,” said Consultant Medical Microbiologist, Dr Nick Cortes.

“Monitoring and surveillance of local antimicrobial resistance is a key intervention in antimicrobial stewardship to support locally tailored and judicious antibiotic prescribing to optimise outcomes in healthcare.”

“Antimicrobial resistance is a complex and escalating global health threat that requires sustained, coordinated action across borders. Hosting colleagues from across the UK Overseas Territories in Gibraltar has been an important opportunity to share expertise, strengthen professional networks and learn from one another’s experiences in protecting patients and communities,” added Dr Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health.

“This course builds on many years of work locally and reinforces our commitment to responsible antimicrobial use, strong infection prevention and effective surveillance.”

