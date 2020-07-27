GIBRALTAR IN FIBA UNDER 17 SKILLS CHALLENGES
Gibraltar’s young basketball players (both genders) will be competing next month with nine other European countries for two places in each of the FIBA Under 17 Skills Challenges. This new project has come about after the FIBA Executive Committee’s decision that the FIBA U17 World Cups 2020 could not be played because of the COVID-19...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here