Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar in historic scoreless draw against Wales

By Stephen Ignacio
6th June 2024

Gibraltar added a further page to their history book with a scoreless draw against Wales. After thirteen straight defeats and having conceded fifty six goals and scored none Gibraltar came away with a surprising result.
Wales who played in the 2022 World Cup were unable to break Gibraltar. Goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins, only playing his second senior international keeping a clean sheet, Gibraltar’s first after thirteen matches.
The scoreless draw comes just days after a narrow 2-0 defeat at the hands of Scotland. Gibraltar having also frustrated the Scots who head to the Euros later this month.
Gibraltar however maintains a concerning record with just one shot on goal during the match and yet to score after fourteen matches.
The result should prove a positive for Gibraltar’s ranking points considering Wales own ranking.
