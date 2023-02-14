Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023 to be held next month
Over 200 dancers from England, Portugal, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain will be taking part in the Gibraltar International Dance Festival this year.
Running over four days and nine separate sessions, between Wednesday 8 and Saturday 11, March, the dancers will compete for the prizes and bursaries that will be awarded in the competition’s Gala night on the Saturday.
The official timetable of the 21st Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023 is as follows:
Wednesday March 8
7pm Session 1
Mini Kids Solo
Children and Junior Large Groups
Adult Show Dance & Acro Solos
9pm Session 2
Children Show Dance & Acro Solos
Junior Show Dance & Acro Solos
Adult Large Groups
Thursday March 9
7pm Session 3
Contemporary Solos
9pm Session 4
Jazz Solos
Friday March 10
7pm Session 5
Hip Hop Solos
Classical Solos
Junior and Adult Trios
9pm Session 6
Junior and Adult Duets
Flamenco Solos
Children Duets & Trios
Saturday March 11
10am Session 7
Contemporary Improvisations
12 noon Session 8
Stage Improvisations
Mini Kids Group
7pm Gala Night
Small Groups
Bursary Final
Tickets for the Festival will be on sale as from Friday, February 24 2023 online via: www.buytickets.gi