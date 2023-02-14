Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023 to be held next month

Over 200 dancers from England, Portugal, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain will be taking part in the Gibraltar International Dance Festival this year.

Running over four days and nine separate sessions, between Wednesday 8 and Saturday 11, March, the dancers will compete for the prizes and bursaries that will be awarded in the competition’s Gala night on the Saturday.

The official timetable of the 21st Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023 is as follows:

Wednesday March 8

7pm Session 1

Mini Kids Solo

Children and Junior Large Groups

Adult Show Dance & Acro Solos

9pm Session 2

Children Show Dance & Acro Solos

Junior Show Dance & Acro Solos

Adult Large Groups

Thursday March 9

7pm Session 3

Contemporary Solos

9pm Session 4

Jazz Solos

Friday March 10

7pm Session 5

Hip Hop Solos

Classical Solos

Junior and Adult Trios

9pm Session 6

Junior and Adult Duets

Flamenco Solos

Children Duets & Trios

Saturday March 11

10am Session 7

Contemporary Improvisations

12 noon Session 8

Stage Improvisations

Mini Kids Group

7pm Gala Night

Small Groups

Bursary Final

Tickets for the Festival will be on sale as from Friday, February 24 2023 online via: www.buytickets.gi