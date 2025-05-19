Gibraltar International Half Marathon: Reeves Claims Victory, Baglietto Top Female Finisher

Eighty-four runners registered for the Gibraltar International Half Marathon, with 79 believed to have started the race.

Some of the top competitors from the Gibraltar Road Runners League were notably absent. Among those competing, Ben Reevesâ€”one of Gibraltarâ€™s leading runnersâ€”took the early lead.

There had been hopes of a head-to-head between Katie Rogers and Kim Baglietto, but these were quickly dashed as Rogers fell behind early. Rogers, currently studying and training in the U.S., was unable to match the early pace.

By the halfway point of the second lap, the field had stretched out, with the top five runners spaced about 20 to 30 meters apart. Reeves maintained his lead with a strong and steady pace.

Kim Baglietto was comfortably among the top ten and was the leading female runner by a significant margin.

As the race progressed, the gap between first and second place narrowed slightly, but Ben Reeves ultimately extended his lead to around 100 meters by the time the runners reached Midtown. By the time he reached Line Wall Road near the British War Memorial, Reeves had doubled that distance, maintaining his pace with determination.

Orangegrove Athletics Club from Belfast secured third place overall.

Ben Reeves crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour 47 minutes, meeting his goal of finishing under 1 hour 50 minutes. Sergi finished as the runner-up, achieving a personal best.

Kim Baglietto was the first female runner across the line, finishing strongly and well ahead of the next woman.

Warm weather conditions did affect the runners, with the sun beaming down strongly after 9 a.m., despite organisers designing the route to provide as much shade as possible.