Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar internationally recognised for efforts on tobacco control

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2023

The Gibraltar Government has been formally recognised for its work on tobacco control by the UK Health Security Agency Overseas Team.

The award was presented to Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, at the annual UK Overseas Territory Conference in Miami on May 23.

Gibraltar was one of two countries to receive this recognition for their work on tobacco control and the extension of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FTC).

The WHO FCTC asserts the importance of demand reduction as well as supply issues, and its implementation follows a Global Strategy to Accelerate Tobacco Control.

The Government added that Gibraltar has undertaken significant work in the Public Health sphere of tobacco control over the last 12 months, including the establishment of a National Focal Point, whilst the Gibraltar Health Authority has renewed and refreshed its approach to supporting smoking cessation.

“Smokers are seven times more likely to successfully quit if they receive professional support,” Dr Carter said.

“If you want to talk to somebody about smoking cessation, please contact the GHA Smoking Cessation Service on 200 52441. You can now have direct access to the service via any GHA member of staff.”

The Minister for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, said he was delighted that Gibraltar’s work on smoking cessation has been recognised internationally.

“Gibraltar is proud of its holistic, cross departmental efforts on tobacco control,” he said.

