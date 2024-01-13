Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Gibraltar is small and thus vulnerable to climate change’

By Eyleen Gomez
13th January 2024

Recently returned from the Dubai Summit on Climate Change, Professor Daniella Tilbury explained some of the key takeaways from the international conference to Eyleen Gomez. Q. What did you find were the most significant outcomes or discussions at COP28? The Dubai Summit on Climate Change, or CoP28, opened with a bang as member states swiftly...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Local News

RGP cooperates in Guardia Civil-led international investigation targeting drugs and people-trafficking gang

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Local News

Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Govt scraps Covid-19 memorial costing over £19,000 over copyright concerns

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Gerry Martinez – the original Radio Gibraltar and GBC sound man

13th January 2024

Local News
RGP cooperates in Guardia Civil-led international investigation targeting drugs and people-trafficking gang

12th January 2024

Local News
Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

12th January 2024

Local News
RGP logs fraud reports totalling £27.2m in 2023

12th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024