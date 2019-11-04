Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar issues a set of Christmas Carols stamps

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2019

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of six Christmas stamps.

The set of stamps covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period, and they feature popular Christmas carols that many generations have grown to love.

The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Stephen Perera and have been printed on a high quality special easy peel self-adhesive paper to assist postal users during the busy Christmas period.

The stamps are now available for purchase from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office and are also on sale to adorn your Christmas mail and postcards at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters.

Most Read

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
20th Anniversary of the Public Services Ombudsman

4th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar issues a set of Christmas Carols stamps

4th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar at World Travel Market

4th November 2019

Local News
TG candidates to continue in politics as party looks to the future

4th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019