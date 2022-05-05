Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar joins world wide walk for ‘Darkness into Light’ this weekend

By Eyleen Gomez
5th May 2022

This Saturday Gibraltar will unite with people all over the world walk from the ‘Darkness into Light’ in a bid to highlight the impact of suicide and the effects of self-harm.

Over 40 people expected to take part in the event, which is hosted by Scarlett Humphreys from the European Financial Planning Group (EFPG).

“Darkness into Light event in Gibraltar is for those who want to share a sunrise moment and stand in solidarity with people impacted by suicide and self-harm,” Ms Humphreys said.

“The Darkness into Light charity was established in 2009 in Ireland and since then has grown considerably, raising funds to support 36 local mental health charities in 22 countries around the world.”

“Now there are approximately 200,000 participants each year, with each group heading off at sunrise to walk a minimum of 5km to raise awareness and hope in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.”

On Saturday the group will meet in Casemates square at 6.30am before heading off up the Rock around 7am.

“Watching the sunrise over the straits as we climb the famous Mediterranean steps,” she said.

“There will be an alternative route for those who do not wish to brave the Med Steps.”

The walk will finish at the Little Rock restaurant in Casemates where tables will be reserved for breakfast for those who want to stay on for a coffee and a chat.

Everyone is welcome to attend however organisers are asking people to have not registered and do not have a t-shirt that they wear a yellow top so that they can be easily recognised as participating.

“T-shirts can be ordered when registering online however they will no longer get here in time for the event. As such I have asked that everyone attending wear a yellow t-shirt instead. I do have around 20 t-shirts in various sizes available and these will be handed out on the day for free on a first come first serve basis,” said Ms Humphreys.

To register online visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/ and register under Costa del Sol, an oversight by the website creator which does not give Gibraltar as an option, but this is expected to be amended for next year.

The Facebook page for the event can be found via the link: https://fb.me/e/1ITL4avjn

Most Read

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Local News

Police investigate after man is found dead in Western Beach car park

Fri 29th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Brexit

‘Ingredients in place’ for treaty on Gibraltar, Europe Minister tells MPs

Fri 29th Apr, 2022

Local News

Europe’s first NFT art fair launched in Casemates Square, fusing technology and creativity

Sun 1st May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
CorreLibre runner marks 200th run

5th May 2022

Features
Still got the blues

5th May 2022

Features
European Immunization Week

5th May 2022

Features
The Memory Project in aid of GADS tonight

5th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022