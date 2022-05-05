Gibraltar joins world wide walk for ‘Darkness into Light’ this weekend

This Saturday Gibraltar will unite with people all over the world walk from the ‘Darkness into Light’ in a bid to highlight the impact of suicide and the effects of self-harm.

Over 40 people expected to take part in the event, which is hosted by Scarlett Humphreys from the European Financial Planning Group (EFPG).

“Darkness into Light event in Gibraltar is for those who want to share a sunrise moment and stand in solidarity with people impacted by suicide and self-harm,” Ms Humphreys said.

“The Darkness into Light charity was established in 2009 in Ireland and since then has grown considerably, raising funds to support 36 local mental health charities in 22 countries around the world.”

“Now there are approximately 200,000 participants each year, with each group heading off at sunrise to walk a minimum of 5km to raise awareness and hope in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.”

On Saturday the group will meet in Casemates square at 6.30am before heading off up the Rock around 7am.

“Watching the sunrise over the straits as we climb the famous Mediterranean steps,” she said.

“There will be an alternative route for those who do not wish to brave the Med Steps.”

The walk will finish at the Little Rock restaurant in Casemates where tables will be reserved for breakfast for those who want to stay on for a coffee and a chat.

Everyone is welcome to attend however organisers are asking people to have not registered and do not have a t-shirt that they wear a yellow top so that they can be easily recognised as participating.

“T-shirts can be ordered when registering online however they will no longer get here in time for the event. As such I have asked that everyone attending wear a yellow t-shirt instead. I do have around 20 t-shirts in various sizes available and these will be handed out on the day for free on a first come first serve basis,” said Ms Humphreys.

To register online visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/ and register under Costa del Sol, an oversight by the website creator which does not give Gibraltar as an option, but this is expected to be amended for next year.

The Facebook page for the event can be found via the link: https://fb.me/e/1ITL4avjn