Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy held its annual end of year Competitions and Gradings
The Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy held its annual end of year Competitions and Gradings alongside its Xmas club competitions capping what has been another successful year for the academy.
Returning to its normal routines, after having been forced in the previous two years to change its formats due to the Covid restrictions, the academy is now once again in full flow also participating in international events with some success.
In the latest competitions there was a host of awards and presentations made which brings to an end their 2022 sessions.
Winners of the 1st group 4-5 years
1st Rose Jagiello
2nd Noah Rodriguez
Results 6-7 years
1st Titan Hung Peters
2nd Alma Baharal
3rd Matteo Giaquinto
Results 8-10 years
1st James Danino
2nd Keira Ignacio
3rd Enzo Giaquinto
Results 11-13. Years
1st. Kellan Mascarenhas
2nd Yarah Matos
3rd Freddie Smitham
Results 14 years and above
1st Emjhay Altre
2nd Naveena Manikanda
Junior best student (4-7 years)
Aiden Bret-Lima
Junior best student (8 years and above)
Sam Bramall
Special hand competition winners
Alma Baharal
Yarah Matos
Senior best student
Krisanne Gilbert
Special adult award
Hannah Edwards
Gradings
Results of junior gradings
White Belt
Kendi Surridge
Imran Jalarbi
Noah Rodriguez
Noah Borge
Matteo Giaquinto
Enzo Giaquinto
Amília Dissanayake
Kian Robles
Raul Perez
Ioan Tinca
Ethan Dubrawski-Bagu
Yellow belts
Izzabella Beament Smith
Orange belts
Olivia Jagiello
Rose Jagiello
Aiden Bret-Lima
James Danino
Neyo Aouhar
Keira Ignacio
Pearl Gomila
Purple belts
Noel Matos
Yarah Matos
Brown belt
Tyler López
Seniors
Results of senior Gradings
White belt
Krisanne Gilbert
Daniel Garcia
Orange belt
Hannah Edwards
Green belt
Joelle Morillo
Kacper Panczak
Blue belt
Tyrene Peliza
Purple belt
Michael Mahtani
Four juniors were graded to black belt
Karim Kopriva
Aditya Dhanwani
Julianna Olivares
Haylee Pincho
Coach awards
Akim Kopriva 1st Dan Black Belt received his
Level 1 Official coaching Certificate 1st junior to obtain this Academy Coaching awards.