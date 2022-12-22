The Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy held its annual end of year Competitions and Gradings alongside its Xmas club competitions capping what has been another successful year for the academy.

Returning to its normal routines, after having been forced in the previous two years to change its formats due to the Covid restrictions, the academy is now once again in full flow also participating in international events with some success.

In the latest competitions there was a host of awards and presentations made which brings to an end their 2022 sessions.

Winners of the 1st group 4-5 years

1st Rose Jagiello

2nd Noah Rodriguez

Results 6-7 years

1st Titan Hung Peters

2nd Alma Baharal

3rd Matteo Giaquinto

Results 8-10 years

1st James Danino

2nd Keira Ignacio

3rd Enzo Giaquinto

Results 11-13. Years

1st. Kellan Mascarenhas

2nd Yarah Matos

3rd Freddie Smitham

Results 14 years and above

1st Emjhay Altre

2nd Naveena Manikanda

Junior best student (4-7 years)

Aiden Bret-Lima

Junior best student (8 years and above)

Sam Bramall

Special hand competition winners

Alma Baharal

Yarah Matos

Senior best student

Krisanne Gilbert

Special adult award

Hannah Edwards

Gradings

Results of junior gradings

White Belt

Kendi Surridge

Imran Jalarbi

Noah Rodriguez

Noah Borge

Matteo Giaquinto

Enzo Giaquinto

Amília Dissanayake

Kian Robles

Raul Perez

Ioan Tinca

Ethan Dubrawski-Bagu

Yellow belts

Izzabella Beament Smith

Orange belts

Olivia Jagiello

Rose Jagiello

Aiden Bret-Lima

James Danino

Neyo Aouhar

Keira Ignacio

Pearl Gomila

Purple belts

Noel Matos

Yarah Matos

Brown belt

Tyler López

Seniors

Results of senior Gradings

White belt

Krisanne Gilbert

Daniel Garcia

Orange belt

Hannah Edwards

Green belt

Joelle Morillo

Kacper Panczak

Blue belt

Tyrene Peliza

Purple belt

Michael Mahtani

Four juniors were graded to black belt

Karim Kopriva

Aditya Dhanwani

Julianna Olivares

Haylee Pincho

Coach awards

Akim Kopriva 1st Dan Black Belt received his

Level 1 Official coaching Certificate 1st junior to obtain this Academy Coaching awards.

