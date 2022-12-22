Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy held its annual end of year Competitions and Gradings

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd December 2022

The Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy held its annual end of year Competitions and Gradings alongside its Xmas club competitions capping what has been another successful year for the academy.
Returning to its normal routines, after having been forced in the previous two years to change its formats due to the Covid restrictions, the academy is now once again in full flow also participating in international events with some success.
In the latest competitions there was a host of awards and presentations made which brings to an end their 2022 sessions.
Winners of the 1st group 4-5 years
1st Rose Jagiello
2nd Noah Rodriguez

Results 6-7 years
1st Titan Hung Peters
2nd Alma Baharal
3rd Matteo Giaquinto

Results 8-10 years
1st James Danino
2nd Keira Ignacio
3rd Enzo Giaquinto

Results 11-13. Years
1st. Kellan Mascarenhas
2nd Yarah Matos
3rd Freddie Smitham

Results 14 years and above
1st Emjhay Altre
2nd Naveena Manikanda

Junior best student (4-7 years)
Aiden Bret-Lima

Junior best student (8 years and above)
Sam Bramall

Special hand competition winners
Alma Baharal
Yarah Matos

Senior best student
Krisanne Gilbert

Special adult award
Hannah Edwards

Gradings

Results of junior gradings
White Belt

Kendi Surridge
Imran Jalarbi
Noah Rodriguez
Noah Borge
Matteo Giaquinto
Enzo Giaquinto
Amília Dissanayake
Kian Robles
Raul Perez
Ioan Tinca
Ethan Dubrawski-Bagu

Yellow belts

Izzabella Beament Smith

Orange belts
Olivia Jagiello
Rose Jagiello
Aiden Bret-Lima
James Danino
Neyo Aouhar
Keira Ignacio
Pearl Gomila

Purple belts
Noel Matos
Yarah Matos

Brown belt
Tyler López

Seniors

Results of senior Gradings
White belt
Krisanne Gilbert
Daniel Garcia

Orange belt
Hannah Edwards

Green belt
Joelle Morillo
Kacper Panczak

Blue belt
Tyrene Peliza

Purple belt
Michael Mahtani

Four juniors were graded to black belt

Karim Kopriva
Aditya Dhanwani
Julianna Olivares
Haylee Pincho

Coach awards

Akim Kopriva 1st Dan Black Belt received his
Level 1 Official coaching Certificate 1st junior to obtain this Academy Coaching awards.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt issues update on affordable housing projects

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt plan for cycling infrastructure receives opposition support amid concern over rise in vehicle numbers

Wed 21st Dec, 2022

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Diaz Cup makes a return for 10th anniversary

22nd December 2022

Sports
Football and Mindspace collaborate

22nd December 2022

Sports
GPTA stretches its successes abroad

22nd December 2022

Sports
Two out of two for Gibraltar U19s against Malta

19th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022