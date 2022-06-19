Gibraltar juniors stamp their mark on Boni Cup in Estepona this weekend

Some of Gibraltar’s junior teams stamped their mark on this weekend’s Boni cup with some oustanding performances.

Glacis United U9’s, Europa, Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph participated in the Boni Cup in Estepona.

Lincoln Red Imps claimed second place in one of their category reaching the finals, whilst Europa was to reach the semi-finals in another of their category finishing in the top four.

Glacis United’s U9s were unfortunate with a goal ten seconds from the end of one of their group matches, described as a fluke goal, becoming the difference between reaching the final positions in their category.

Glacis U9s, coached by Al Greene and Edward Aleman, had lost their first game 4-0 against La Canada but came back with two good results.

Their second match saw them within seconds of clinching all three points after being 1-3 down. They were to go on to lead 4-3 into the dying seconds when a fluke goal saw Dr Fleming Academy equalise. The final whistle blown immediately after the goal.

Although Glacis were to win their next match in convincing style with an 8-1 victory the loss of those two points in their previous match meant that they dropped out from continuing in the competition by one solitary point. A tough result for the youngsters who had done so well.

In the Prebenjamín category Europa were to lose their group matches whilst Lincoln Red Imps drawn into Group B narrowly lost 4-3 to Dr Fleming, then went on to draw against Puerta Blanca 2-2 and beat Selecion Norte 3-2. Finishing second in their group.

They went on to beat Automico Jardinsur 4-2 in the play-offs losing 3-0 in the final against CD Doctor Fleming. Their coaches included Roy Chipolina, John Paul Duarte and Daniel Wink, all with international experience for Gibraltar and now passing their experience to the younger generations.

In the Benjamín 1º Año Europa were to win one of their three group matches beating Doctor Fleming 5-1. Although losing against Finca Cabello and Union Manilva.

Their victory allowed them to go into the quarter finals where they beat Cuevas 3-1 before facing Finca Cabello A in the semi finals where they lost 1-0. Finca Cabello A was to become the eventual winner playing their B side.

In the Alevín 1º Año Lincoln Red Imps met some strong opposition losing against Dr Fleming, Alhaurin de la Torre and Los Maristas. They were however, to beat 5-4 Los Remedios United.

Europa was also to play in the Alevín 2º Año, whilst Glacis played in the Infantil 1º Año. With St Joseph’s entering the Cadete 2º Año where they finished third in their group. There they beat SportVab Marbella 3-1, and drew against Los Remedios United 0-0. They were however, narrowly beaten by Juventud Palmones (3-2) and lost 5-0 against El Ejido who reached the semi-finals.