Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar Kennel Club International dog shows this weekend

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd October 2019

The Gibraltar Kennel Club is holding its two important International Dog Shows this weekend.

This will be the GKC’s 50th and 51st Shows and are Double CACIB and Double Crufts 2020 Qualifier.

The shows will take place, as is customary, at the Tercentenary Hall and Bayside Sports complex, starting at 9am on October 5 and 6.

This year there over 1200 dogs entered with exhibitors coming again from afar: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Italy, Malta, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Gibraltar, but mainly Portugal and Spain.

“The GKC this year has again tried to limit the number of dogs to 1000, a task which has proved to be extremely difficult and impossible, in view of the fact that many of our exhibitors hold our two international shows as extremely important in their attempt to make their dogs Gibraltar and International Champions,” the GKC said in a statement.

“It only took a few hours for exhibitors and handlers to register their entries and reach the set limit despite the fact that the Spanish Kennel Club (RSCE) is holding one of its main shows in Talavera, near Madrid, over the same weekend.”

“This decision to limit the number of entries was taken for logistical reasons. Increasingly, other kennel clubs around the world are finding themselves taking similar decisions. Accessibility, parking and reduced space in and around the venue has become increasingly problematic over recent years.”

The GKC thanks the Government of Gibraltar for its continued support, especially the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Tourist Office, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, and all others who supported them.

The GKC also thanks the residents of the surrounding area for some of the disruption, endured for a consecutive number of weekends.

The judging panel is made up of FCI International Judges from Russia Ireland, the UK, Romania, Portugal, Switzerland and Gibraltar.

Our local judges this year, representing the GKC, are Lawrence Llamas, Virginia Dowty and Elizabeth Gonzalez.

Mrs Gonzalez continues to represent Gibraltar and the GKC around the world. Since last year’s show she has judged in Argentina, Ireland, Monaco, Italy and Denmark and hopes to become an all breeds judge in 2020 subject to FCI validation and approval.

The public are invited to come and see the range of breeds of dogs, their handling and judging.

Dogs are classified by groups – there are 10 groups in the FCI.

Also this year there are speciality (monograficas) shows for Bulldogs, Bull Terriers, Miniature Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dachshunds (nine varieties), Chihuahua (long and smooth coated) French Bulldogs and some Group nine companion breeds.

The show on Sunday will also select Gibraltar’s Junior Handler to represent Gibraltar at Crufts 2020. This will take place in the Main Ring after 2pm.

The GKC would like to thank Emily Feeke for having represented Gibraltar over a number of years and wish her all the best for the future.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Police investigation launched after Spanish man dies during anti-smuggling operation at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Corsica: A graveyard of planes under the sea

3rd October 2019

Features
Think Pink Day and Walk For Life this week

3rd October 2019

Features
Anne-Marie Gomez judges ‘Let Your Feet Compete’

3rd October 2019

Features
Gibraltar Kennel Club International dog shows this weekend

3rd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019