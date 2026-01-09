Gibraltar literary festival set for November

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will be held from November 9 to 15, 2026, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

The event is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said planning was already underway for the 2026 festival following the success of the 2025 programme.

Mr Santos said: “Following the success of the 2025 programme, my Festival Team is already working hard towards the 2026 event. The 2025 lineup will be hard to beat, however the team, even at this early stage, are working towards booking authors and celebrities that will make this year’s Festival exciting and engaging. So, save the date!”