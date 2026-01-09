Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar literary festival set for November

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2026

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will be held from November 9 to 15, 2026, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

The event is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said planning was already underway for the 2026 festival following the success of the 2025 programme.

Mr Santos said: “Following the success of the 2025 programme, my Festival Team is already working hard towards the 2026 event. The 2025 lineup will be hard to beat, however the team, even at this early stage, are working towards booking authors and celebrities that will make this year’s Festival exciting and engaging. So, save the date!”

Most Read

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Local News

CM sets deadline for implementation of Openshaw recommendations, says treaty work will mark end of his leadership

Wed 7th Jan, 2026

Local News

Weekend downpour was a month’s rainfall, meteorologist says

Tue 6th Jan, 2026

Local News

Garcia says treaty will spare Gibraltar from ‘cold and bleak’ no-deal future  

Mon 5th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New digital format for birth, death and civil partnership certificates

9th January 2026

Local News
Sea Scouts Pipe Band honours improvement and dedication at Cavalcade afterparty

9th January 2026

Local News
All year 11 students able to view GCSE results on app for first time this summer

9th January 2026

Local News
Ministry for Heritage expands local history resources for schools

9th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026