Mon 3rd Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Literature Week to be held this November

Manolo Galliano and Clive Beltran during Literature Week last year

By Chronicle Staff
3rd October 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be holding Gibraltar Literature Week in early November, with the event promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors.

The event will be sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust and will run between November 7 and 12.

The event is dedicated to promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors and aims to celebrate the importance of books and literature.

The Week offers a platform for discussion on a variety of subjects and themes with a focus on educational initiatives and opportunities. GCS is once again organising a varied programme which includes live events, online content, and school visits.

As in the previous Gibraltar Literature Weeks, there will be an international dimension to the event.

Established Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez will be discussing his work and latest publications and writings, as well as working with young aspiring writers.

Ele Fountain is a children’s author based in Hampshire who has won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the Guardians Children’s Book of the Year for her work. Her visit to Gibraltar will focus on our younger readership with talks and workshops.

Jamie Reid will also be visiting the Rock. He is the award-winning author of non-fiction books including the biography of Victor Chandler and ‘Doped’ which entails a British racehorse trainer who was a SOE agent in Gibraltar.

The popular ‘An Audience With...’ returns to the Charles Hunt Room, with morning and evening sessions.

Limited tickets will be available for those wishing to attend in person. Other events forming part of the Week will include a special ‘Vox-Pop’ evening to allow for literary stories and experiences to be shared.

There will also be a pop-up bookshop at Gibraltar’s Cultural Hub, John Mackintosh Hall, daily book reviews and related literary content in the Gibraltar Chronicle and Panorama, Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors, storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library, school lectures featuring various local writers focusing on several topics, Bookmark and Poetry competitions, and daily book reviews on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library social media pages.

More details on the schedule of events, and further contributors, will be released shortly.

For further information contact the Development team on 20049161 or development@culture.gov.gi

