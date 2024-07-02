Gibraltar marks Armed Forces Day

Gibraltar marked Armed Forces Day on Saturday with a tri-service parade down Main Street from Casemates to The Convent.

Outside The Convent the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, took the salute flanked by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy.

Men and women from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron and the Royal Air Force trooped past during an event that honoured current and former military personnel.

Ahead of the day, the Queen hailed servicemen and women as a “source of inspiration, reassurance and pride”.

In the rare national statement, Camilla paid tribute to the efforts of the military in the face of “challenges and dangers” that not only safeguard the UK “but also defend liberties way beyond these shores”.

On Saturday, Gibraltar’s strategic role for the UK Armed Forces was evident not just on Main Street but in the Bay of Gibraltar.

Coinciding with the parade, the Royal Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine HMS Triumph sailed from HM Naval Base after a short logistical stop in Gibraltar.