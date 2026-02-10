Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar marks cardiac awareness with Wear Red Day

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2026

February is cardiac awareness month, an international event that aims to raise awareness of cardiac issues and last Friday the month was marked in Gibraltar by people wearing red.

The traditional Wear Red Day has grown over the years with the team from the Gibraltar Cardiac Association roaming a number of offices and schools with their frame to capture the images of support from Rock residents.

Here is just a small selection of the number of entities that took part.

