Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar meets Macedonia and Georgia once again in group matches

Gibraltar national squad training at Victoria Stadium before match against San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
16th December 2021

Gibraltar have been drawn in Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League C alongside Georgia, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
The draw for the third edition of the UEFA Nations League took place this Thursday in Switzerland, with all 55 national associations participating.
For Gibraltar this will be their first venture into League C, although their opponents are no strangers to Gibraltar.
Gibraltar played North Macedonia in the first ever edition of the Nations League, drawn in the same group and losing both matches (2-0 and 4-0).
Georgia were also Gibraltar’s opponents in the 2020 Euro qualifiers with Gibraltar losing both matches, the second by the narrowest of margins 2-3. Gibraltar had previously played against Georgia in the 2016 Euro qualifiers where they also lost both matches (3-0 and 4-0).
Gibraltar has also played Bulgaria in a friendly match in 2020 in which they lost 3-0 before heading to their Nations League match against San Marino where they obtained a draw.

Launched in 2018 to reduce the number of meaningless international friendlies and raise the competitive balance across national team football, the Nations League’s group stage is designed to make every game count by pitting teams of similar quality against each other.
The Nations League has already acted as a platform for Gibraltar providing it with their first official competitive international wins and later providing them with the opportunity to be promoted from League D to League C where they will now be playing.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Brexit

Gib treaty talks to extend into 2022

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Local News

Omicron is ‘spreading in our community’, Govt says as Gibraltar reports 13 cases of new variant

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Brexit

UK and Spain see ‘constructive’ progress in Gib treaty talks, which will continue in 2022

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar cricket will be heading for Belgium next summer

16th December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar women’s U19 volleyball will be playing in Luxembourg

16th December 2021

Sports
Lions Gibraltar keep their unbeaten run

16th December 2021

Sports
Davis Jarvis Memorial sees 37 entrants

16th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021