Gibraltar meets Macedonia and Georgia once again in group matches

Gibraltar have been drawn in Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League C alongside Georgia, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

The draw for the third edition of the UEFA Nations League took place this Thursday in Switzerland, with all 55 national associations participating.

For Gibraltar this will be their first venture into League C, although their opponents are no strangers to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar played North Macedonia in the first ever edition of the Nations League, drawn in the same group and losing both matches (2-0 and 4-0).

Georgia were also Gibraltar’s opponents in the 2020 Euro qualifiers with Gibraltar losing both matches, the second by the narrowest of margins 2-3. Gibraltar had previously played against Georgia in the 2016 Euro qualifiers where they also lost both matches (3-0 and 4-0).

Gibraltar has also played Bulgaria in a friendly match in 2020 in which they lost 3-0 before heading to their Nations League match against San Marino where they obtained a draw.

Launched in 2018 to reduce the number of meaningless international friendlies and raise the competitive balance across national team football, the Nations League’s group stage is designed to make every game count by pitting teams of similar quality against each other.

The Nations League has already acted as a platform for Gibraltar providing it with their first official competitive international wins and later providing them with the opportunity to be promoted from League D to League C where they will now be playing.