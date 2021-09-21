Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar men’s hockey clubs return unbeaten from Malaga anniversary tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2021

The strength in-depth of senior men’s hockey on the Rock was once again on display this weekend with both Eagles, the current league champions and Grammarians returning from CD Malaga 91’s 30th Anniversary mini tournament unbeaten. Both local sides were to play against a senior Malaga A side and a second Malaga side following the...

