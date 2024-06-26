Gibraltar men’s senior basketball win first match

Gibraltar men’s senior basketball led by Technical Director and national coach Adam Cassaglia were to make a bright start to their FIBA Small States Championship campaign with a win against one of the group favorites Malta.

Gibraltar started well with an early six point lead before Malta was to score their first

The first quarter was to see Gibraltar steam ahead to a 26-11 lead.

Malta clawed their way back by winning on points the second quarter with 32 points against Gibraltar’s 16.

A tightly contested third quarter saw Gibraltar keep their lead by producing a 19-17 points quarter. Staying narrowly ahead by a point.

With the match played at a quick pace Gibraltar was to win their third quarter on points in the final quarter adding to their score. Scoring 28 against 22 they were to secure a seven point lead winning their first match 89-81.

Gibraltar next play Andorra this Wednesday. The host having lost against San Marino by a 68-63 margin.