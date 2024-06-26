Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar men’s senior basketball win first match

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2024

Gibraltar men’s senior basketball led by Technical Director and national coach Adam Cassaglia were to make a bright start to their FIBA Small States Championship campaign with a win against one of the group favorites Malta.
Gibraltar started well with an early six point lead before Malta was to score their first
The first quarter was to see Gibraltar steam ahead to a 26-11 lead.
Malta clawed their way back by winning on points the second quarter with 32 points against Gibraltar’s 16.
A tightly contested third quarter saw Gibraltar keep their lead by producing a 19-17 points quarter. Staying narrowly ahead by a point.
With the match played at a quick pace Gibraltar was to win their third quarter on points in the final quarter adding to their score. Scoring 28 against 22 they were to secure a seven point lead winning their first match 89-81.
Gibraltar next play Andorra this Wednesday. The host having lost against San Marino by a 68-63 margin.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty agreement ‘closer than might be apparent’, Franco says after CM meeting

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

As McGrail Inquiry hears closing submissions, chairman urged to ensure ‘lessons are learned’

Tue 25th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Summer Sports Programme gets set for another big year

26th June 2024

Sports
GFA and GSLA takeover Europa Sports Complex

26th June 2024

Sports
Gibraltar FA confirms July 4 as launch date for Street Football programme

26th June 2024

Sports
Work underway to improve facilities at Europa Sports Complex

24th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024