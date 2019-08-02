Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar miss out on promotion after penalty shoot out

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd August 2019

Eurohockey Championship Men III Semi Final Gibraltar (1) 2 Croatia (1) 5 Gibraltar hockey has missed out on promotion after facing defeat in a penalty shootout. In what has been described by many local hockey enthusiasts watching as “an incredible courageous performance” by the Gibraltar team against Croatia they were unfortunate to finish the match...

