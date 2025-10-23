Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association relocates Tangier office

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) has announced the relocation of its Tangier office to a new, more accessible location.

The new address is:
Business Center Office Building
Corner of Boulevard Mohamed V and Rue Victor Hugo
3rd Floor, Office Nº26
Tangier, Morocco (beside Morocco Post Office – Barid Al Maghrib)

The office has moved from its previous location at 29 Avenue Youssef Ibn Tachefine, Résidence Méditerranée, Bureau 28 – SOL Tangier, near the Ibn Battuta Mall.

According to the GMBA, the relocation reflects its ongoing growth and continued commitment to enhancing accessibility and improving facilities in support of its efforts to promote trade, investment and cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Brexit

London business conference hears treaty opportunities and invitation to ‘come and surprise us’

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Treaty is about ‘building a future, not rewriting the past’

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes meets Head Students from secondary schools

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSLA condemns repeated vandalism at West View Park toilets

23rd October 2025

Local News
GFRS participates in Crown Dependencies peer review

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSD renews call for independent health and care regulator following Ombudsman report

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025