Gibraltar Morocco Business Association relocates Tangier office

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) has announced the relocation of its Tangier office to a new, more accessible location.

The new address is:

Business Center Office Building

Corner of Boulevard Mohamed V and Rue Victor Hugo

3rd Floor, Office Nº26

Tangier, Morocco (beside Morocco Post Office – Barid Al Maghrib)

The office has moved from its previous location at 29 Avenue Youssef Ibn Tachefine, Résidence Méditerranée, Bureau 28 – SOL Tangier, near the Ibn Battuta Mall.

According to the GMBA, the relocation reflects its ongoing growth and continued commitment to enhancing accessibility and improving facilities in support of its efforts to promote trade, investment and cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco.