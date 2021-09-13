Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Sep, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar mulls fresh Olympics bid, Linares says

By Stephen Ignacio
13th September 2021

Gibraltar is considering reviving its bid to enter into the International Olympics Committee, the Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said last week. Mr Linares was speaking to the Chronicle ahead of a reception for young Gibraltar rower Jack Prior, who had won gold for participating as part of the Great Britain Under 23 European Championship’s...

