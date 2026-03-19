Gibraltar must prove its potential if it is to be taken seriously as League C contender

Opinion and Analysis by Stephen Ignacio

Gibraltar head into their play-off matches for promotion to League C of the Nations League next week knowing that, for the first time since joining UEFA, they will watch San Marino — a side they have always been ranked above — competing in League C, while they themselves still seek the final victory needed to claim that honour.

While San Marino’s achievement should not be underestimated, Gibraltar football has, since joining UEFA, often used them as a benchmark to measure progress. Unbeaten though Gibraltar were in their Nations League group matches, they were unable to provide the final push needed to top the table and secure automatic promotion to League C. In doing so, they allowed a team historically ranked below them to claim what many would have seen as Gibraltar’s rightful progression.

That fact alone should be enough to spur Gibraltar’s players to respond to the forthcoming challenge with greater determination and intensity, searching for that extra ounce of energy needed to clinch a match — in this case, two matches.

The ties against Latvia represent Gibraltar’s equivalent of a World Cup final — the moment that will determine whether they can consider themselves on the fringe between League D and League C, or merely a side that once reached League C but has yet to prove it belongs there consistently.

The statistics do not favour Gibraltar heading into these encounters. In four meetings with Latvia, Gibraltar have managed just one victory. That solitary win, while historic as Gibraltar’s first international victory, came in a friendly during a period of internal transition, and against opponents who arguably lacked the same intensity. Subsequent encounters have seen Latvia win convincingly, reinforcing that narrative.

Gibraltar’s first meeting with Latvia ended in a 5–0 defeat back in 2016, one of several heavy losses that underlined their inexperience at international level. However, a 1–0 friendly victory at the Victoria Stadium in 2018 sparked optimism, leading into a period where Gibraltar secured their first competitive wins and eventually achieved promotion to League C, albeit during the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latvia — often considered a mid-to-lower ranked European side, yet with players who have featured at Premier League level — have long represented another benchmark for Gibraltar. After that initial victory, subsequent results have served as a gauge of progress. Two 3–1 defeats in 2021 World Cup qualifiers, scorelines that could arguably have been heavier, highlighted the gap that still existed.

Gibraltar’s own campaign in League C during the 2022–23 Nations League yielded just one draw and five defeats, with three goals scored and eighteen conceded — a clear reflection of the challenge at that level.

Relegated back to League D while Latvia remained in League C, Gibraltar’s 2024–25 Nations League campaign brought only one win. Despite remaining unbeaten with three draws, their scoring struggles persisted, managing just four goals while conceding three. Ironically, their sole victory came against San Marino — the very team they had long measured themselves against — yet they were unable to overcome them when it mattered most, being held to a 1–1 draw away.

While Gibraltar have recorded results against sides such as Andorra and Liechtenstein, many of these have come in friendly fixtures. Draws in competitive matches have done little to strengthen their standing.

Gibraltar can point to notable competitive results — victories against Armenia and Liechtenstein in 2018, wins over San Marino and Liechtenstein in 2020, and a draw against Bulgaria in 2022. However, since then, just one competitive win against San Marino, alongside a series of draws and defeats, raises questions about whether the side possesses the mentality required to move beyond its current League D status.

At international level, those questions remain. The matches against Latvia will offer further answers. At club level, however, Gibraltar football has demonstrated that the potential exists.

The success of clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps, albeit supported by foreign talent, still relies heavily on a core of national team players who have driven the club’s European progress. This underlines that the talent is present — the challenge is translating that consistently to the national stage.

Notably, figures such as Scott Wiseman, now head coach of the national team, and Roy Chipolina, who is playing a key role in developing football pathways in Gibraltar, have been central to Lincoln’s success. Their involvement suggests that the foundations are in place to instil the mentality needed to establish Gibraltar as a consistent competitor between League C and League D.

Gibraltar will take to the field on Thursday, March 26, as underdogs — despite Latvia’s mixed record in 2025.

A solitary win against Andorra in March 2025 was followed by five defeats and four draws. However, those draws came against sides such as North Macedonia, Albania, Azerbaijan, and Andorra, while defeats were suffered against stronger opposition including England (twice), Serbia (twice), and Albania.

Latvia’s Nations League campaign in League C saw them lose twice to Armenia and North Macedonia, while managing a home win and an away draw against the Faroe Islands.

Their promotion to League C had come in the 2022–23 edition, where they topped a group including Andorra, Liechtenstein, and Moldova, dropping points only in their final two matches. Shortly after, they recorded draws against Estonia and Iceland in the Baltic Cup.

However, their form declined sharply thereafter, with nine defeats in ten matches during 2023, followed by further struggles in both Nations League and World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Gibraltar, after their own difficult run in qualifiers, will look to their emerging generation of players to settle and bridge the gaps created by a transitional phase within the squad.

With many of the players who secured promotion to League C no longer part of the setup, Gibraltar’s younger core must now demonstrate whether the drive and ambition to succeed have carried through into this new era of the national team.

One things is certain, Gibraltar no longer play the minnows card where heavy defeats are acceptable and excusable. It’s objective is to take the next step and be among the teams which are considered as League C potential. The question is on whether that potential already exists, or whether it has to continue working harder to achieve it. Only the players will know once they are on the field and will determine if they can fulfill that potential.